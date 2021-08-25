First sentence to be handed down in Michigan gov’s kidnap plot

Caption Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic rebuttal to President Trump's state of the union address. Whitmer was elected governor in 2018. In high school, Whitmer wanted to be an ESPN broadcaster but switched courses after interning at the state Capitol while attending Michigan State University. She went to law school and, after working as an attorney, won a House seat in East Lansing. Whitmer was elected to the state senate in 2006 after serving in the House from 2000 to 2006. Whitmer wa

Garbin, a 25-year-old airplane mechanic, is the only federal defendant to plead guilty; others are awaiting trial.

“He filled in gaps in the government’s knowledge by recounting conversations and actions that did not include any government informant or ability to record,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said.

“Second, he confirmed that the plot was real; not just ‘big talk between crackpots,’ as suggested by co-defendants. Third, he dispelled any suggestion that the conspirators were entrapped by government informants,” the prosecutor said.

In his plea agreement, Garbin said the six men trained at his property near Luther, Michigan, constructing a “shoot house” to resemble Whitmer’s vacation home and “assaulting it with firearms.”

A Tennessee-based group called Parents for Peace said it helps people move away from extremist movements. It is asking the judge for a “minimal” prison sentence, noting that Garbin’s rocky childhood and other factors contributed to his decisions.

The group’s hotline has “received a significant increase in calls during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Parents for Peace said in a court filing. “Extremism has continued to be on the rise, and as more and more people were stuck at home, online and found their social networks broken, people turned to extremism.”