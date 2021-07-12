ajc logo
18 arrested in Tennessee in human trafficking bust

Human trafficking is a growing problem in metro Atlanta and the state, though how widespread is difficult to gauge.

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A two-day undercover operation in Spring Hill, Tennessee, last week resulted in the arrests of 18 men who are accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.

The operation began July 8 and was aimed at combating human trafficking in middle Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Authorities placed decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.

“The focus of the operation was to identify and recover potential victims of human trafficking as well as identify those seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors,” the department said.

All of the men were charged with patronizing prostitution from a minor or solicitation of a minor:

  • Georgie George, Clarksville, Tennessee
  • Marvin Sparkman, Columbia, Tennessee
  • Steven McCanless, Culleoka, Tennessee
  • Ketankumar Patel, Columbia, Tennessee
  • Ivan Ashley, Dania, Florida
  • David Christopher May, Fayetteville, Tennessee
  • Andrew Myung Kim, Franklin, Tennessee
  • Bryce Lawson, Charles, Louisiana
  • Jeremiah McSpaddin, Spring Hill, Tennessee
  • Brian Mitchell, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee
  • Nabi Rahman, Nashville, Tennessee
  • Patrick Harris, Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • Matthew Brewer, Centerville, Tennessee
  • Suleiman Musa Osman, Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • Juan Gabriel Hernandez Eufracio, Huntsville, Alabama
  • Pablo Godines Cervantes, Columbia, Tennessee
  • Haojie Wang, Brentwood, Tennessee
  • Luis Diaz-Mendez, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The operation was conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Spring Hill police, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the office of 22nd District Attorney General.

The suspects were booked them into the Maury County jail, and authorities said the investigation remains ongoing, with additional charges pending.

