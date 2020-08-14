150 pounds of brisket for Texas officer’s funeral stolen

“The main point I want to get across, and really the most important thing to know is that we are absolutely prepared to move forward with Sheena’s funeral tomorrow,” a Facebook post on Courville’s Catering read.

“We had some back up brisket, luckily I always overbuy and in this case it saved us! We appreciate our community more than you know! Everything else can be replaced and no one was hurt. That is a blessing. Mainly, I am glad this hasn’t posed a problem as far as moving forward with serving Sheena’s family, friends and brothers and sisters in blue. That’s the most important thing to me at this time - we made an obligation to handle her funeral reception and we will continue with that obligation.

“We are okay and will move past this.”

Yarbrough-Powell was killed Sunday morning, 12 News reported. She was riding in a police SUV cruiser when a suspected drunk driver struck the vehicle head-on. She died at the scene. Officer Gabriel Fells, who was driving the cruiser, was seriously injured.

Luis Torres, 18, has been charged in connection with the crash. Police say he had more than 3 times the legal blood alcohol content level at the time of the wreck. He is being held on $750,000 bond, the local news station reported.

The business is not asking for donations. The public is asked to help identify the people in the surveillance video.