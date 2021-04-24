10 years ago: the 2011 Tornado Super Outbreak

The thunderstorm system that created this EF-4 began in Mississippi. It then moved over Alabama, Georgia, and eventually into North Carolina, generating many additional tornadoes along the way.

The tornado outbreak affected almost one-third of the nation over its four-day span. While Alabama was hit the hardest, the system had significant effects on Georgia, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Oklahoma, in addition to generally lighter consequences on some of the surrounding states.

Powerful tornadoes struck outside of Alabama as well. In fact, the first EF-5 of the outbreak developed near Smithville, Mississippi. Boasting wind speeds of approximately 205 mph, this tornado destroyed 18 homes and resulted in more than a dozen deaths. On April 27, another tornado tracked almost 5 miles through Chattanooga, Tennessee, causing 8 fatalities and injuring 10 others.

The total of 362 tornadoes that spawned during this four-day period not only surpassed the previous record for all of April by nearly 100 but also accounted for almost half of the confirmed tornadoes during the month.