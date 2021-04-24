10 years ago: the 2011 Tornado Super Outbreak

On April 25, 2011, a powerful low-pressure system developed in the Southeast. That system, combined with moist and unstable atmospheric conditions, led to 362 confirmed tornadoes all across the nation between April 25-28, resulting in roughly $12 billion in damages and leaving an estimated 321 people dead.
What would later be known as the 2011 Super Outbreak resulted in tornadoes in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Virginia, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and even as far away as New York.
Prior to the spring of 2011, the record number of tornadoes in a month was 542, set in May 2004, while the record for April was 267.
The most ferocious damage of the 2011 outbreak occurred in Alabama, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. Alone, the state accounted for 69 of the tornadoes and fell victim to the event’s costliest tornado. At its peak, this EF-4 was 1.5 miles — more than 26 football fields — wide, and its winds reached 190 mph. It traversed more than 80 miles, ripping through Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, causing 65 deaths and more than 1,000 injuries. Debris cleanup in Tuscaloosa alone cost $100 million.
The thunderstorm system that created this EF-4 began in Mississippi. It then moved over Alabama, Georgia, and eventually into North Carolina, generating many additional tornadoes along the way.
The tornado outbreak affected almost one-third of the nation over its four-day span. While Alabama was hit the hardest, the system had significant effects on Georgia, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Oklahoma, in addition to generally lighter consequences on some of the surrounding states.
Powerful tornadoes struck outside of Alabama as well. In fact, the first EF-5 of the outbreak developed near Smithville, Mississippi. Boasting wind speeds of approximately 205 mph, this tornado destroyed 18 homes and resulted in more than a dozen deaths. On April 27, another tornado tracked almost 5 miles through Chattanooga, Tennessee, causing 8 fatalities and injuring 10 others.
The total of 362 tornadoes that spawned during this four-day period not only surpassed the previous record for all of April by nearly 100 but also accounted for almost half of the confirmed tornadoes during the month.