Narcotics suspect, Georgia deputies accidentally struck by unmarked car

A narcotics suspect and two Troup County deputies were accidentally struck Wednesday morning by another deputy driving an unmarked car, authorities said.
Narcotics investigators arrested Emanuel Boyd, 21, after executing a search warrant at a Motel 6 in the 1500 block of LaFayette Parkway in LaGrange around 11 a.m., sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Stewart Smith said in a news release.
Boyd was detained in handcuffs, but while deputies were trying to place him in a patrol car, he broke free and ran toward Patillo Road, according to Smith.
“The pursuing deputies were able to catch up with Boyd in a ditch alongside Patillo Road and began trying to get him under control,” Smith said.
In the meantime, another deputy was responding to help in an unmarked vehicle. When he tried to stop, his car slid in the wet grass along the road and struck two of the deputies and Boyd, the news release said.
Boyd and one of the deputies were taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where they were treated for minor injuries, Smith said.
Upon release, Boyd was booked into the Troup County jail and charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule IV narcotic with intent to distribute, obstruction of an officer, and escape, according to authorities.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident portion of the incident, Smith said.
