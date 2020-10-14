Narcotics suspect, Georgia deputies accidentally struck by unmarked car

Boyd and one of the deputies were taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where they were treated for minor injuries, Smith said.

Upon release, Boyd was booked into the Troup County jail and charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule IV narcotic with intent to distribute, obstruction of an officer, and escape, according to authorities.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident portion of the incident, Smith said.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In other news: