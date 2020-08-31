Mysterious shooting in Augusta leaves victim with multiple wounds

Shell casings were collected at the scene, along with what was believed to be a rifle, the station reported. Ambulances were dispatched, but as of 6:45 a.m. the victim had not been transported to the hospital.

Several minutes after the person was found, gunshots were heard on nearby Bertram Court. No one was reported wounded at that scene, and officials did not say whether the two incidents were related, WRDW reported.

Monday’s shooting follows an uptick of violence over the weekend in the Central Savannah River Area, where two died in an apparent murder-suicide, an attorney was shot in an alleged dispute over a real estate transaction, and another man was wounded in the leg at a trailer park on Mike Padgett Highway, according to WRDW.

The two deceased victims — Dekia Ruffin and Hiawatha Adams — were found Sunday night on Umbrella Circle in Martinez between Riverwatch Parkway and Baston Road.