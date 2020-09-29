Multiple people shot to death in Oregon hostage standoff

An investigation continued after multiple people were shot to death Monday during a hostage standoff at a home in Salem, Oregon, according to reports, however authorities have provided few details about the victims and what led to their deaths.
The suspect was killed.
No officers were injured and police have not revealed the name of the gunman nor how many people were killed.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home on the 200 block of Juneva Place SE about 12:30 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a “possible hostage situation.”
Reports said police officials made contact with the suspect as he held several people inside. As the negotiations unfolded, “shots were fired” that led to “multiple fatalities,” the Salem Statesman Journal reported.
The identities of the dead were being withheld until family members could be notified, said Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Landers.
Right now it’s unclear whether any officers opened fire during the ordeal. In the event that a deputy did shoot, that officer would be placed on administrative leave throughout the investigation, officials said.
The Oregon State Police is investigating the case along with the Salem Police.