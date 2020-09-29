Multiple people shot to death in Oregon hostage standoff

Reports said police officials made contact with the suspect as he held several people inside. As the negotiations unfolded, “shots were fired” that led to “multiple fatalities,” the Salem Statesman Journal reported.

The identities of the dead were being withheld until family members could be notified, said Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Landers.

Right now it’s unclear whether any officers opened fire during the ordeal. In the event that a deputy did shoot, that officer would be placed on administrative leave throughout the investigation, officials said.

The Oregon State Police is investigating the case along with the Salem Police.