Multifaith leaders denounce police response to Emory protests

A group of Christian, Jewish and Muslim faith leaders gathered at Emory University’s campus Tuesday to echo calls from students for Georgia colleges to divest from Israel and stop violence against protesters.

“We are here on this rainy Tuesday morning because our faith compels us to be here,” said the Rev. Leo Seyij Allen, part of the Atlanta Multifaith Coalition for Palestine.

The speakers denounced action taken against protesters at Emory as well as other schools. Between Emory and the University of Georgia, more than three dozen people have been arrested related to protests over the last week. The speakers decried the use of force by police at Emory on Thursday and asked for the charges to be dropped against those who were arrested.