Motorcyclist killed in crash involving SUV in Forsyth County

Tyler Wilson, 24, of Cumming, died at the scene of the crash, which happened in the area of Buford Dam Road and Timber Lake Trail just after 2:30 p.m., the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Investigators determined Wilson had been riding a 2013 Yamaha FZ8 heading east on Buford Dam Road and was traveling behind a 2017 Buick Enclave.