Motorcyclist killed in crash involving SUV in Forsyth County

A man died Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with an SUV in Forsyth County, officials said.
Tyler Wilson, 24, of Cumming, died at the scene of the crash, which happened in the area of Buford Dam Road and Timber Lake Trail just after 2:30 p.m., the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Investigators determined Wilson had been riding a 2013 Yamaha FZ8 heading east on Buford Dam Road and was traveling behind a 2017 Buick Enclave.
“The Buick stopped for traffic due to another eastbound vehicle turning left onto Timber Lake Trail,” sheriff’s office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said. “The Yamaha was unable to stop in time and the right side of the motorcycle clipped the driver’s side rear corner of the Buick.”
The motorcycle then crossed over into oncoming traffic, directly into the path of a Chevrolet Tahoe, Miller said. The driver of the Tahoe tried to brake, but was not able to avoid the crash, she said.
The incident remains under investigation.