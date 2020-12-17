Motorcyclist dies 5 days after collision in Cobb

The crash happened Friday at the intersection of Canton Road and Kurtz Road, Cobb police spokeswoman Shenise Barner said in a news release. The driver of a Kia Niro was attempting to turn left from Kurtz Road onto northbound Canton Road, while 46-year-old Lester Keller of Canton was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Canton Road.

The Kia did not yield and turned into Keller’s motorcycle, police said. The front tire of the bike hit the driver’s side of the Kia, causing Keller to be thrown from the motorcycle, according to the release.