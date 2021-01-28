Mother, son file suit, claiming white ‘mob’ tried to break into home

One man was reportedly carrying an assault weapon and another had a shotgun, The New York Times reported at the time.

The Shepards are seeking punitive damages in excess of $25,000 for claims of trespassing, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, interference with civil rights, and violation of the right to fair housing

The group had been searching for “a Black teenager who lived at the Shepards’ address because they believed he was with a relative of Kita’s who had been missing for a few hours,” the lawsuit claims.

The girl in question was 16-year-old Lekayda Kempisty, according to the Times. The group was looking for someone named Josiah.

Dameon Shepard pleaded with the scrum, saying they had the wrong address, but still they tried to break inside, reports said.

When Dameon tried to go back inside, the deputy stuck his foot in the door, refused to let him close it and demanded to come inside, the Times reported, citing a statement by family attorney Jim Lea.

The Shepards called the Pender County Sheriff’s Office for help, but deputies arrived and made no arrests.

The mother and son were left “terrified” by the experience, reports said.

Days later, Kita was fired from his job at the New Hanover County Detention Center and charged with forcible trespass, breaking and entering and willful failure to discharge duties, according to StarNews. He also faces one count of going armed to the terror of the public.

“The harm that the defendants caused our clients demonstrates that the nation’s history of racist violence against Black people, particularly the presence of armed white mobs, is still alive and well,” said attorney Jennifer Nwachukwu, in a statement from the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Sheriff Alan Cutler defended the actions of responding officers who made no arrests, saying by the time they arrived the situation had deescalated and that they needed time to gather more evidence.

The lawsuit also alleges Pender County Sheriff’s Capt. B.A. Sanders paid a visit to the Shepard home later the same evening and sought to clarify what happened. At the same time a few stragglers from the earlier confrontation remained just outside when Sanders asked the mother and son to “understand that there was a missing girl,” reports said. He then left without questioning the others, but returned the next day to tell the Shepards it would be “complicated to apprehend or arrest anyone who had been there the previous night,” the suit states.

Charges were filed against Kita after the Sherpards filed a complaint and sent letters demanding a full investigation to District Attorney Ben David, Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler, and New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon.