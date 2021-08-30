Mother fights off mountain lion after 5-year-old son attacked

The child’s mother was inside the home when she heard his screams from the front yard.

“She ran outside and immediately started striking and punching at the lion and managed to fend the lion off her son,” CDFW Capt. Patrick Foy told CBS Los Angeles. “This mom’s an absolute hero who saved her son’s life; there’s no question about it.”

Authorities soon located an “aggressive” mountain lion and put the animal down, the station reported.

Lab tests later confirmed the cat was indeed the one that attacked the boy.

Two more of the big cats, one of which had been previously collared, appeared in the area, but officials quickly relocated them to another habitat, CBS Los Angeles reported.