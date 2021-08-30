Mother fights off mountain lion after 5-year-old son attacked

A California mother bravely fought off a 65-pound mountain lion that attacked her 5-year-old son last week in the front yard of their home, according to reports.
The boy remains in stable condition four days after suffering bite wounds to his head, neck and upper torso, CBS Los Angeles reported.
He is expected to survive.
Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife later tracked down the animal the same day and shot it dead, the station reported.
The attack happened last Thursday in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles, just above the rugged terrain of the Santa Monica Mountains.
The child’s mother was inside the home when she heard his screams from the front yard.
“She ran outside and immediately started striking and punching at the lion and managed to fend the lion off her son,” CDFW Capt. Patrick Foy told CBS Los Angeles. “This mom’s an absolute hero who saved her son’s life; there’s no question about it.”
Lab tests later confirmed the cat was indeed the one that attacked the boy.
Two more of the big cats, one of which had been previously collared, appeared in the area, but officials quickly relocated them to another habitat, CBS Los Angeles reported.