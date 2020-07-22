Michigan man accused of threatening Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson in voicemail

Martin Dale Osborn told Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, in a June 29 message that he would be at his bedside “knocking the living (expletive) out of you,” Osborn’s indictment states.

“(Y)ou Democrats go ahead and keep on playing around and get a civil war going in this country,” Osborn said, according to his indictment. “Do you remember the Romans? What happened there when they had enough? Yeah, they killed their politicians and the lawyers. Keep pushing it boy.”