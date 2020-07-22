Michigan man accused of threatening Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson in voicemail

A Michigan man is accused of leaving a threatening voicemail for a Georgia congressman who proposed gun control legislation, according to federal prosecutors.
Martin Dale Osborn told Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, in a June 29 message that he would be at his bedside “knocking the living (expletive) out of you,” Osborn’s indictment states.
“(Y)ou Democrats go ahead and keep on playing around and get a civil war going in this country,” Osborn said, according to his indictment. “Do you remember the Romans? What happened there when they had enough? Yeah, they killed their politicians and the lawyers. Keep pushing it boy.”
Osborn allegedly threatened to physically harm Johnson, who has represented Georgia’s fourth congressional district since 2007. The district mostly includes DeKalb County. In January, Johnson introduced a bill aimed at reducing gun violence in the country. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced the Senate version of the bill.
“One day you are going to see me,” Osborn said, according to his indictment. “It’ll be about two o’clock in the morning. I’ll be at your bedside and all you’re going to see is me knocking the living (expletive) out of you. You stupid arrogant little piece of (expletive). Terrified? You should be. Stop with the (expletive), boy.”
Osborn was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Western Michigan on Monday and pleaded not guilty to threatening a federal officer, court records show. He was indicted last week and is free on a $5,000 bond.