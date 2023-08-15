McCormick, a DeSantis backer, splits with Republicans who assail indictments

Several Republican members of Georgia’s congressional delegation criticized Fulton County’s district attorney after she announced that the grand jury had agreed with her recommendations to indict former President Donald Trump and 18 others.

“Fani Willis is giving Stacey Abrams a run for her money with this shameless quest for fame and fortune,” U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson, wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. “Willis, just like Alvin Bragg, is a left-wing Democrat with an axe to grind weaponizing the justice system against President Trump in an effort to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene accused Willis of ignoring crime in Atlanta in the process of bringing charges against Trump. The Rome Republican also said that despite the media frenzy surrounding the indictments that most people are focused on other issues.

“The media and elite Democrats need to stop pearl clutching in their Trump Derangement support groups and go out in the real world where seniors and working folks can’t afford food, bills, and gas,” she wrote on X. “People just want $1.75 gas and not have to live pay check to pay check and stop drowning in maxed out credit card debt.”

Many other Georgia Republicans were silent as the indictments were made public. One, Rep. Rich McCormick, used it as an opportunity to criticize Trump and boost his preferred presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Suwanee Republican said the indictments were “distractions” that have “eroded confidence in the judicial system while threatening our Party’s opportunity to win back the White House in 2024.”

“That’s why we must focus on the issues that matter most to American families — border security, law and order, economic opportunity — not on the past,” McCormick wrote. “To do that, we must unite around proven leaders with a bold vision for America.”