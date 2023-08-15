McCormick, a DeSantis backer, splits with Republicans who assail indictments

News
By
49 minutes ago
X

Several Republican members of Georgia’s congressional delegation criticized Fulton County’s district attorney after she announced that the grand jury had agreed with her recommendations to indict former President Donald Trump and 18 others.

“Fani Willis is giving Stacey Abrams a run for her money with this shameless quest for fame and fortune,” U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson, wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. “Willis, just like Alvin Bragg, is a left-wing Democrat with an axe to grind weaponizing the justice system against President Trump in an effort to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene accused Willis of ignoring crime in Atlanta in the process of bringing charges against Trump. The Rome Republican also said that despite the media frenzy surrounding the indictments that most people are focused on other issues.

“The media and elite Democrats need to stop pearl clutching in their Trump Derangement support groups and go out in the real world where seniors and working folks can’t afford food, bills, and gas,” she wrote on X. “People just want $1.75 gas and not have to live pay check to pay check and stop drowning in maxed out credit card debt.”

Many other Georgia Republicans were silent as the indictments were made public. One, Rep. Rich McCormick, used it as an opportunity to criticize Trump and boost his preferred presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Suwanee Republican said the indictments were “distractions” that have “eroded confidence in the judicial system while threatening our Party’s opportunity to win back the White House in 2024.”

“That’s why we must focus on the issues that matter most to American families — border security, law and order, economic opportunity — not on the past,” McCormick wrote. “To do that, we must unite around proven leaders with a bold vision for America.”

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

‘It’s awful’: Cobb woman grieves after house fire kills most of her family12h ago

Credit: Otto Greule Jr

Former Hawks star Kevin Willis says $100K worth of jerseys stolen in Roswell
11h ago

Credit: TNS

Judge rules against city in training center referendum deadline
16h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The other big case at the Fulton County Courthouse this week
14h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The other big case at the Fulton County Courthouse this week
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
20h ago
The Latest
Clerk of courts personally processed Trump indictment
3h ago
Read the comments from DA Fani Willis
4h ago
Top Democrats say Fulton County indictment proves Trump is not above the law
4h ago
Featured

Credit: George Mathis

Read the Fulton County, Georgia Grand Jury indictment of Donald Trump
5h ago
What is RICO? How Georgia racketeering law differs from federal law
What’s an indictment? Here’s what to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top