Tracy Morgan to be first Black recipient of Friars Club award

Tracy Morgan during the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Jan. 27, 2019. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Black History Month
By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
15 minutes ago
Other Entertainment Icons are Cary Grant, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal

NEW YORK — Tracy Morgan is making Friars Club history.

The native New Yorker and beloved comic, 53, will receive the Entertainment Icon Award at the club’s spring gala, the Friars Club said Thursday.

Morgan, who will be the first Black entertainer to receive the award, said he’s thrilled to be “following in the footsteps of greatness.”

“The Friars is a legendary part of New York City and Comedy, two of my favorite things... some of my biggest influences were in and out of there,” said the “Saturday Night Live” veteran.

“Tracy Morgan is indestructible,” said fellow comedian George Lopez, who will be in attendance. “He truly is one of the last OGs. We OGs can survive anything.”

Morgan will be lightly roasted at the event, which is slated for May 26 at Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom and will also pay tribute to recently deceased members Betty White and Bob Saget.

The club’s other Entertainment Icons are Douglas Fairbanks, Cary Grant, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Martin Scorsese, Tom Cruise, Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal.

