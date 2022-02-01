Hamburger icon
Disney celebrates Black history with food, art and entertainment

Fast facts about Walt Disney World.

Black History Month
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago
Celebrate Soulfully returns this year to all Disney parks

Celebrate Soulfully returns to Disney parks this year, honoring Black heritage and culture through music, food, art and more.

Motown favorites return to Disney Springs alongside jazz, R&B and pop hits. Visitors can also see new murals and art displays throughout Disney Springs, one of which has been inspired by characters from “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” series.

ExploreOur coverage of Black History Month 2022

Part of the musical offerings includes “Celebrate Gospel” — at Disneyland park for the first time. Award-winning gospel singer, actor and fashion designer Kierra Sheard will perform, as will a capella gospel group Sacred Groove.

Nightly outdoor concerts include R&B, gospel, reggae, funk and jazz throughout the month, plus Saturday afternoon gospel music. You can also catch live jazz piano nightly at Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen.

Learn the history and wisdom of Wakanda from Black Panther and Okoye in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure park.

ExploreDisney’s Genie park planner launches. Here’s how it works

Black culture also includes food, so be sure to look for “Cooking with Soul” menu items — spotlighting authentic dishes and the talented chefs who create them — throughout Walt Disney World Resort, including EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

And while you’re shopping for your obligatory pair of mouse ears to wear home, you can pick up writings by Muhammad Ali, Maya Angelou and other inspiring members of the Black community at Sugarboo & Co.

You can find a detailed list of artists, foods and merchandise on the Disney Parks blog.

Investigations
