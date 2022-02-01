Disney celebrates Black history with food, art and entertainment

Motown favorites return to Disney Springs alongside jazz, R&B and pop hits. Visitors can also see new murals and art displays throughout Disney Springs, one of which has been inspired by characters from “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” series.

Explore Our coverage of Black History Month 2022

Part of the musical offerings includes “Celebrate Gospel” — at Disneyland park for the first time. Award-winning gospel singer, actor and fashion designer Kierra Sheard will perform, as will a capella gospel group Sacred Groove.