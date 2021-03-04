Marines Corps paid clothing stipend to men but overlooked women, review finds

The policy change comes after an audit by the Government Accountability Office revealed that female servicemembers were spending far more out-of-pocket than their male counterparts on expenses such as clothing and uniform items, according to a report by Military.com.

The protocol known as the “Pink Tax” allowed systemic gender inequalities to emerge in which enlisted women spent more than $8,000 of their own money for clothing over the course of their careers, while men mostly enjoyed a free ride from the allowance, with some even pocketing extra cash in the process.