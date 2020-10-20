Man who fell asleep at wheel to serve 12 months for fatal Cobb crash

A Paulding County man was sentenced Monday to 12 months in prison for causing a fatal crash when he fell asleep at the wheel, according to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.
Shakim Reakwon Holloman, 23, was driving south on Dallas-Acworth Highway, also known as Ga. 92, shortly after 7 a.m. on Jan. 5 when he veered into the northbound lane, Cobb County police said after the crash. Holloman’s Dodge Caravan struck a red GMC Sierra head-on near Pickett’s Mill Place and Allatoona High School.
The crash killed the GMC’s driver, Daniel Rogers of Cartersville. Rogers, 24, was an animal lover who enjoyed being outdoors and kayaking, according to his online obituary.
“Daniel adored his pets including his dog Shelkie, cats Bluey, Kisa, Robbie and numerous others,” the obituary states. “Daniel was an avid movie-goer and always enjoyed superhero movies with his father. He appreciated live music and regularly attended concerts.”
Holloman and one passenger in the Dodge were not injured. A second passenger in the van sustained minor injuries, according to police.
Holloman, who lived about five miles from the crash scene, told investigators he was tired while behind the wheel.
“When asked about the days leading up to the collision, the said accused stated that he has been up for two days and followed up by stating that he works overnight,” Holloman’s arrest warrant states. “He claimed he was driving around all night long.”
Holloman was arrested and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, failure to maintain lane and driving on the wrong side of the road. On Monday, Holloman pleaded guilty and was sentenced as a first offender, court records showed.
In addition to his prison time, Holloman must pay a $1,000 fine and will spend eight years on probation, according to the terms of his sentence.