Man who fell asleep at wheel to serve 12 months for fatal Cobb crash

Holloman, who lived about five miles from the crash scene, told investigators he was tired while behind the wheel.

“When asked about the days leading up to the collision, the said accused stated that he has been up for two days and followed up by stating that he works overnight,” Holloman’s arrest warrant states. “He claimed he was driving around all night long.”

Holloman was arrested and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, failure to maintain lane and driving on the wrong side of the road. On Monday, Holloman pleaded guilty and was sentenced as a first offender, court records showed.

In addition to his prison time, Holloman must pay a $1,000 fine and will spend eight years on probation, according to the terms of his sentence.