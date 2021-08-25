Man sentenced to life for ‘unprovoked’ fatal shooting of friend in DeKalb

The cousin and friend both tried to calm Smith down. When Smith walked away, the other men believed he was putting his gun away and that the situation had been diffused, Boston said. The trio returned to drinking.

But then, Smith pulled his gun back out and shot Crawford in the face, authorities said.

The friend went into his apartment and called 911. Smith, who still had his gun at his side, told his cousin to “take him away,” Boston said.

The cousin dropped Smith off at his car and then returned to the scene of the shooting.

It is not clear where Smith went immediately following the shooting, but he was located in Missouri six days later when a highway patrolman stopped him for speeding.

“When the trooper ran Smith’s license, he confirmed that Smith had an active warrant in DeKalb County and placed him under arrest,” Boston said. “A search of the vehicle turned up a pistol, a handgun and ammunition.”

The handgun was later confirmed to be the weapon Smith used to kill Crawford, she said.

Smith was convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony.