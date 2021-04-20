Man injured in gunfire exchange in Buckhead hotel parking lot

A 47-year-old man was taken to a hospital late Monday after gunfire broke out in a parking lot outside a Buckhead hotel.
The man was hit in the leg about 10 p.m. after a person who was being shot at returned fire, Atlanta police said in a statement. The man was last reported as being stable.
Investigators said the incident happened at the Springhill Suites in the 3400 block of Lenox Road.
According to police, a 28-year-old man was at the hotel to meet a woman. While he was there, the 47-year-old and another unidentified man approached him in the lobby. Police said the interaction was about the woman, but did not provide specifics.
The 28-year-old then walked out to the parking lot and the unidentified man shot at him, police said. The 28-year-old ran away, and the two other men got into a car and followed him.
More shots were aimed at the 28-year-old as he ran from the car. At some point, he shot back, and the 47-year-old was hit.
No one has been arrested in the shooting, and it’s unclear if charges are anticipated in the case. An investigation is ongoing.