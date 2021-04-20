ajc logo
X

Man injured in gunfire exchange in Buckhead hotel parking lot

A man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
A man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

News | 1 hour ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A 47-year-old man was taken to a hospital late Monday after gunfire broke out in a parking lot outside a Buckhead hotel.

The man was hit in the leg about 10 p.m. after a person who was being shot at returned fire, Atlanta police said in a statement. The man was last reported as being stable.

Investigators said the incident happened at the Springhill Suites in the 3400 block of Lenox Road.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was at the hotel to meet a woman. While he was there, the 47-year-old and another unidentified man approached him in the lobby. Police said the interaction was about the woman, but did not provide specifics.

The 28-year-old then walked out to the parking lot and the unidentified man shot at him, police said. The 28-year-old ran away, and the two other men got into a car and followed him.

More shots were aimed at the 28-year-old as he ran from the car. At some point, he shot back, and the 47-year-old was hit.

No one has been arrested in the shooting, and it’s unclear if charges are anticipated in the case. An investigation is ongoing.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top