Man injured, gunman sought after shooting at Douglas County Waffle House

A man was rushed to a hospital early Sunday morning after an argument led to gunfire at a metro Atlanta Waffle House, officials said.
The incident began at Marlene’s Bar in Austell, but the shooting happened a few miles away at the Waffle House restaurant on Thornton Road in Lithia Springs, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the restaurant about 3 a.m. after receiving reports of the shooting, Douglas County spokesman TJ Jaglinski said in a news release. There, they found Dariues Lamar suffering from a gunshot wound.
Lamar was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition was not released.
An investigation determined Lamar and “unknown subjects” had been involved in an argument at the bar. It continued at the Waffle House, and at some point shots were fired, Jaglinski said.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Douglas sheriff’s office Investigator Harry Citizen at hcitizen@sheriff.douglas.ga.us or Investigator Melinda Wright at mwright@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.