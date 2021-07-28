Man injured, gunman sought after shooting at Douglas County Waffle House

The incident began at Marlene’s Bar in Austell, but the shooting happened a few miles away at the Waffle House restaurant on Thornton Road in Lithia Springs, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the restaurant about 3 a.m. after receiving reports of the shooting, Douglas County spokesman TJ Jaglinski said in a news release. There, they found Dariues Lamar suffering from a gunshot wound.