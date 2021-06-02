Man in custody, accused of fatally stabbing, shooting woman at DeKalb motel

After being arrested in Gwinnett County on Wednesday, a murder suspect is already back in DeKalb County awaiting his first court appearance in last month’s killing of a 35-year-old woman, officials said.
Gamontevis Leonard, 34, of Atlanta, had been wanted by DeKalb authorities since the death of Shamere Moore last month at a Tucker motel, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams.
Leonard, who was arrested on a charge of malice murder, is accused of stabbing Moore in the chest and shooting her in the head May 22 at a Studio 6 on Crescent Centre Boulevard, the arrest warrant states.
Moore was taken into custody without incident by the DeKalb sheriff’s office’s Fugitive Unit and Gwinnett County police, Williams said,
He was booked into the DeKalb jail Wednesday afternoon.