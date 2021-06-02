Man in custody, accused of fatally stabbing, shooting woman at DeKalb motel

Gamontevis Leonard, 34, of Atlanta, had been wanted by DeKalb authorities since the death of Shamere Moore last month at a Tucker motel, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams.

Leonard, who was arrested on a charge of malice murder, is accused of stabbing Moore in the chest and shooting her in the head May 22 at a Studio 6 on Crescent Centre Boulevard, the arrest warrant states.