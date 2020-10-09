Man from Ohio killed in Henry County double shooting

Authorities were called to the incident on Rock Island Drive in Ellenwood, Henry police spokesman Capt. Randy Lee told AJC.com. Officers found two people shot at the scene, one fatally. Police have not released their identities or information about the second man’s condition.

Three people of interest were seen leaving the location in a dark green 4-door sedan, according to Sgt. Anthony Militello. One suspect was wearing a blue hoodie with black pants, a second suspect had on a light gray hoodie with dark gray pants, and the final suspect was wearing a red T-shirt.