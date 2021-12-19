Man dies in hospital after home blaze in NW Atlanta

Crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. after a caller advised about a possible fire at a home in the 500 block of Jetal Place, Atlanta Fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said. Nearly 30 firefighters responded within minutes and encountered a blaze and heavy smoke, Richardson added.

Officials forced entry into the home and found a man lying in a bed unconscious, according to Richardson. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died. The victim’s name was not released.