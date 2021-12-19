Man dies in hospital after home blaze in NW Atlanta

A man is dead after a fire early Sunday at a home in northwest Atlanta, officials said.
Crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. after a caller advised about a possible fire at a home in the 500 block of Jetal Place, Atlanta Fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said. Nearly 30 firefighters responded within minutes and encountered a blaze and heavy smoke, Richardson added.
Officials forced entry into the home and found a man lying in a bed unconscious, according to Richardson. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died. The victim’s name was not released.
Firefighters then worked to extinguish the blaze. The home was severely damaged and was boarded up at the request of the family, Richardson said.
No one else was inside the home or injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
