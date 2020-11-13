Man critically injured in SW Atlanta hit-and-run

Authorities are searching for a driver who struck a pedestrian in southwest Atlanta on Thursday evening before fleeing the scene.
The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and Camilla Street, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said in an emailed statement.
The injured man was taken to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, police said. Authorities have not released the victim’s name or a description of the car that hit him.
The case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta police.
