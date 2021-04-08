Man charged with moving missing fiancée’s car after her disappearance

“She sent a text message to her mother, and this is the last text message she sent from her phone,” Nix said in a news conference.

Robertson said he was at home with Foster’s children when she left to run errands. He said he and the children grew concerned when she hadn’t returned home by 10 p.m.

“She was just gone, just like that,” he said.

Foster was officially reported missing the next day after she didn’t show up to one of her college classes. On March 8, authorities found her Nissan Altima in Fulton County “with her personal property still inside the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

“There were personal items belonging to Ms. Foster found in her vehicle,” Nix said, “but we are not saying what they are, at this time, due to this being an ongoing investigation.”

Authorities did not say what led to the determination that Robertson moved the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office has not said if foul play is suspected in the woman’s disappearance, but she has not been in contact with her family and hasn’t shown up to her work shifts. There’s been no activity on any of her social media accounts, Nix said.

Foster’s family and friends are hoping someone will come forward with information. They recently passed out missing person flyers in Newnan, LaGrange and College Park.

“We will not give up. We want to do the best we can for the family. We are going to use every resource possible and make every effort possible,” Coweta Lt. Edwin Rivera said at the gathering.

Foster is described as about 5-foot-2 and 220 pounds. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Coweta sheriff’s office at 770-253-1502.