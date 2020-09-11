Man arrested, charged in 3 robberies on same day in Clayton County

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said Jay Neal Bell II committed three robberies Wednesday — at a McDonald’s on Ga. 85, at a Little Caesars on Tara Boulevard and at a CVS on Tara Boulevard. He also attempted a robbery at a QuikTrip on Ga. 85, the sheriff’s office said.

According to a news release, a sergeant spotted Bell on Ga. 138 and deputies set up roadblocks and perimeters. Bell was arrested without incident, the sheriff’s office said.