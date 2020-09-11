Man arrested, charged in 3 robberies on same day in Clayton County

A man has been arrested in Clayton County after authorities said he robbed three businesses on the same day.
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said Jay Neal Bell II committed three robberies Wednesday — at a McDonald’s on Ga. 85, at a Little Caesars on Tara Boulevard and at a CVS on Tara Boulevard. He also attempted a robbery at a QuikTrip on Ga. 85, the sheriff’s office said.
According to a news release, a sergeant spotted Bell on Ga. 138 and deputies set up roadblocks and perimeters. Bell was arrested without incident, the sheriff’s office said.
The release said Bell told deputies he “was on crack and needed money for another fix.”
Bell was booked into the Clayton County Jail.
Jonesboro police assisted with his arrest. No other information was released.