Man arrested, accused of punching, beating woman with gun in Clayton County

Authorities responded to a domestic violence call in which a woman said Samuel Norris was trying to break into her house with a gun on Overlook Terrace in College Park, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Norris had previously assaulted the woman Nov. 27, authorities said. On that day, he pistol-whipped her in the head and body, according to the release. He then pointed the gun at the woman’s girlfriend, who tried to stop him, and told her he would “shoot her in the face” if she touched him again, the sheriff’s office said.