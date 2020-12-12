Man arrested, accused of punching, beating woman with gun in Clayton County

Deputies in Clayton County arrested a man Friday who is accused of attempting to injure a woman he previously assaulted with a gun, authorities said.
Authorities responded to a domestic violence call in which a woman said Samuel Norris was trying to break into her house with a gun on Overlook Terrace in College Park, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Norris had previously assaulted the woman Nov. 27, authorities said. On that day, he pistol-whipped her in the head and body, according to the release. He then pointed the gun at the woman’s girlfriend, who tried to stop him, and told her he would “shoot her in the face” if she touched him again, the sheriff’s office said.
In front of children under the age of 18, Norris proceeded to hit the woman in the face with his hand, punched her a few times and grabbed her throat to a point where she couldn’t breathe, the release said. Deputies said he then told the woman that he would kill any law enforcement officers who responded to the scene if she called.
When deputies arrived, they said Norris ran into the woods in the area of W. Lee’s Mill Road and Poplar Springs Drive and was not found.
Police then spotted him Thursday night leaving a home and getting into an Uber in Fayette County. He was arrested after officers initiated a traffic stop.
Norris was booked into the Clayton County jail Friday morning. He faces charges of terroristic threats, cruelty to children, family violence battery, aggravated assault by strangulation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to online jail records.
