Man accused of killing DeKalb landlord, hiding her death for weeks

Kimmeth Deloyn Harden is accused of slitting Claudia Palmer’s throat and stabbing her in the chest, according to investigators. Palmer was killed in her home on Mill Station Court in Lithonia between Jan. 24 and Feb. 14, the sheriff’s office said.

Palmer’s body was found when police conducted a wellness check at her home, where Harden was a tenant, the sheriff’s office said. No information was released on when Palmer’s body was located.