Man accused of killing DeKalb landlord, hiding her death for weeks

Kimmeth Harden, 50, has been charged with murder and concealing a death of his DeKalb County landlord.
Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

News | 11 minutes ago
By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A 50-year-old man is accused of killing his landlord and concealing her death for weeks, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Kimmeth Deloyn Harden is accused of slitting Claudia Palmer’s throat and stabbing her in the chest, according to investigators. Palmer was killed in her home on Mill Station Court in Lithonia between Jan. 24 and Feb. 14, the sheriff’s office said.

Palmer’s body was found when police conducted a wellness check at her home, where Harden was a tenant, the sheriff’s office said. No information was released on when Palmer’s body was located.

Harden was arrested Monday and charged with murder and concealing a death. He was being held without bond late Monday at the DeKalb County jail.

