Red Cross: Major fire destroys apartment complex in DeKalb County

A fire destroyed an apartment complex in DeKalb County Friday evening, according to the American Red Cross of Georgia.
The blaze tore through the 20-unit Wood Terrace Apartments in Doraville, Red Cross spokeswoman Sherry Nicholson said. She added that 19 of the units were occupied.
Authorities have not released information about how the fire started, the total number of residents who were displaced and whether there were any injuries.
Red Cross said it’s meeting with displaced families and providing them with essentials, including food, clothing, temporary lodging, personal items and replacement prescriptions.
“Red Cross caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the weeks ahead to help them get back on their feet, which includes sharing additional recovery resources available to them in the community,” Nicholson said.