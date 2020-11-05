Macon man charged in 1997 killing of Florida woman

Reports said Byrd worked as a prostitute and often sought vacant locations like this one to meet up with clients, according to AP, which cited the arrest report.

At the crime scene, investigators found four fingerprints, including one in the victim’s blood on a wall in a bathroom of the apartment. They compared them to men in the area with a history of raping and killing women, but none matched, the Sentinel reported.

This past September, 23 years after the crime, officials ran the evidence through a nationwide criminal database known as AFIS, short for the Automated Fingerprint Identification System, where the prints were matched to Mahone’s, reports said.

Florida investigators immediately traveled to Georgia to interview Mahone, who denied knowing Byrd. He did, however, admit to hanging out with prostitutes back in 1997 in the Orlando area.

During questioning, Mahone told authorities he was a pimp, the arrest report said, explaining that he “protected the prostitutes.”

“Mahone denied ever beating or killing a prostitute or any woman in his life,” the report said.

Mahone is currently locked up in the Orange County jail on a $100,000 bond for second-degree murder.