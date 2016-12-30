X

Do you live in one of Georgia’s 10 best suburbs?

By Fiza Pirani
June 22, 2016

Looking for a Georgia neighborhood with high school quality, low crime rates and overall top-notch livability? A new ranking by Niche.com suggests you should consider a move to Decatur.

Using comprehensive data from the U.S. Census, Department of Education, FBI and more, Niche.com assessed the overall livability of an area for its "2016 Best Suburbs to Live in America" ranking.

Key factors like cost of living, crime rates, quality of local schools, employment and access to amenities were considered in the process.

With an overall A+ Niche grade and an A+ in education, diversity, health and fitness, the city of Decatur ranked  No. 1 among 100 Georgia suburbs and No. 63 nationally.

Decatur also scored high for families, nightlife and commute.

In addition to being the No. 1 best Georgia suburb to live in, Decatur also earned top honors in Niche.com's "2016 Best Places to Live in Georgia" and was recently named one of metro Atlanta's best suburbs for millennials.

The city also ranked No. 2 in the site's "2016 Places with the Best Public Schools in Georgia," behind Gwinnett County's Buford.

Here are the top 10 of Georgia's 100 best suburbs to live in for 2016, according to Niche.com:

  1. Decatur, DeKalb County
  2. Big Creek Township, Forsyth County
  3. Alpharetta, Fulton County
  4. Johns Creek, Fulton County
  5. Northeast Cobb Township (East Cobb), Cobb County
  6. Smyrna, Cobb County
  7. Roswell, Fulton County
  8. Milton, Fulton County
  9. Vinings, Cobb County
  10. Mableton, Cobb County
Fiza Pirani is an Atlanta-based freelance writer and editor.

