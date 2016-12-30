Do you live in one of Georgia’s 10 best suburbs?

Looking for a Georgia neighborhood with high school quality, low crime rates and overall top-notch livability? A new ranking by Niche.com suggests you should consider a move to Decatur.

Using comprehensive data from the U.S. Census, Department of Education, FBI and more, Niche.com assessed the overall livability of an area for its "2016 Best Suburbs to Live in America" ranking.

Key factors like cost of living, crime rates, quality of local schools, employment and access to amenities were considered in the process.

With an overall A+ Niche grade and an A+ in education, diversity, health and fitness, the city of Decatur ranked No. 1 among 100 Georgia suburbs and No. 63 nationally.

Decatur also scored high for families, nightlife and commute.

In addition to being the No. 1 best Georgia suburb to live in, Decatur also earned top honors in Niche.com's "2016 Best Places to Live in Georgia" and was recently named one of metro Atlanta's best suburbs for millennials.

The city also ranked No. 2 in the site's "2016 Places with the Best Public Schools in Georgia," behind Gwinnett County's Buford.

Here are the top 10 of Georgia's 100 best suburbs to live in for 2016, according to Niche.com:

Decatur, DeKalb County Big Creek Township, Forsyth County Alpharetta, Fulton County Johns Creek, Fulton County Northeast Cobb Township (East Cobb), Cobb County Smyrna, Cobb County Roswell, Fulton County Milton, Fulton County Vinings, Cobb County Mableton, Cobb County

More about the “2016 Best Suburbs to Live” ranking and methodology.