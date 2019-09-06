Tyler Perry uses private plane to deliver supplies to Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

During the return trips, they brought back seven passengers, including small children, a pregnant woman and others who needed medical attention.

For Perry, watching coverage of the Bahamas under siege was been particularly heartbreaking, AJC reporter Jennifer Brett wrote. He calls the region home part of the time.

In September 2017, his private island was the stage for an epic surprise engagement celebration. Aaron O'Connell, who plays Wyatt on Perry's series "The Haves and the Have Nots," proposed to Natalie Pack during a weekend Perry organized under the guise of having Pack create a brochure for the island.

The devastation Hurricane Dorian brought to the Bahamas and the severe weather it was taking to the Carolinas never showed in Georgia. With evacuation orders lifted, residents along Georgia's coast have started heading home.

