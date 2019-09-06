ajc logo
Tyler Perry uses private plane to deliver supplies to Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

The storm pounded the Bahamas with Category 5 winds up to 185 mph and torrential rains, swamping neighborhoods in brown floodwaters and destroying or severely damaging, by one estimate, nearly half the homes.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Sept 6, 2019
Atlanta mogul calls himself an ‘adopted son’ of the islands and lives there part time

On Wednesday, Atlanta entertainment mogul Tyler Perry vowed to help the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas. In a social media post, he pledged that “as soon as I can, I will be there to do whatever I can to help you rebuild stronger and better.”

He wasn't kidding. On Thursday, TMZ reported, Perry used his private seaplane to make two deliveries to the islands. Among the supplies were "much-needed water, juice, sleeping bags, diapers, various hygiene products and a lot of other basic necessities," TMZ reported.

During the return trips, they brought back seven passengers, including small children, a pregnant woman and others who needed medical attention.

For Perry, watching coverage of the Bahamas under siege was been particularly heartbreaking, AJC reporter Jennifer Brett wrote. He calls the region home part of the time.

In September 2017, his private island was the stage for an epic surprise engagement celebration. Aaron O'Connell, who plays Wyatt on Perry's series "The Haves and the Have Nots," proposed to Natalie Pack during a weekend Perry organized under the guise of having Pack create a brochure for the island.

The devastation Hurricane Dorian brought to the Bahamas and the severe weather it was taking to the Carolinas never showed in Georgia. With evacuation orders lifted, residents along Georgia's coast have started heading home.

