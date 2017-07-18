‘Breakdown’ S02 Ep. 5: A jury of his peers, with some preconceived notions

In this phase, Cobb Superior Court Judge Mary Staley is qualifying a large panel of prospective jurors – a panel from which the final 12 and some alternates will be selected. Staley hasn’t said how many alternates she wants, and the number will affect how much longer jury selection will take.

Among those citizens qualified already, nearly a third have expressed the view that Harris is guilty. Several of them, but not all, said they could set aside their opinions and impartially evaluate the evidence laid before them.