Real People: Fayetteville resident played a role in end of WWII

“When we knew we had won, they turned on all the lights in the city and we celebrated all day and night,” she recalled.

Years later, when the couple and their son journeyed back to France after the war, Denton never hinted about what her work entailed. It wasn’t until the 50th anniversary of D-Day in 1994 that she first began sharing her story.

“I think the training they instilled in us stayed with me,” said Denton, who had a post-war career with Delta Airlines. “We never mentioned our work. We weren’t even allowed to share personal details of ourselves with each other.”

Helen Denton (who typed the battle plans for the invasion of France, also known as the D-Day orders). (PHOTO COPIED BY JOHNNY CAIN/PROVIDED BY HELEN DENTON)

Since retiring, Denton has been an active volunteer with a variety of veterans groups. She has been honored by civic and veteran organizations, had the Veterans Day parade in Jonesboro named for her and was thanked personally by President Obama for her service. And she continues to talk about her war experiences with school, service and civic groups.

Last year, she reconnected with fellow veteran Bob Babcock, a Marietta publisher who convinced Denton to collaborate with him to write her biography. That book, “World War II WAC,” debuted in November, and Denton donates her proceeds to the Georgia USO.

Thursday, the 69th anniversary of D-Day, will be another poignant one for Denton as she recalls her role as part of the “Greatest Generation.”

“It just happened that I went with a friend to take the Army test, and she failed but I passed,” recalled Denton with a smile. “Not enlisting wasn’t really an option, but I was proud to do it. It was fate.”

