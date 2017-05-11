Ready to spread its wings, The Big Chicken has reopened

The rebuild included a fresh coat of paint on the chicken, two new patios, a screened-in back porch and the addition of 1,185 square feet along with 94 seats to the dining area.

The Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Marietta closed for 12-weeks of renovations and reopened Thursday.

There’s also a new sign outside that reads “The BIG Chicken,” which provides apparently needed context to the whole situation.

The chicken was constructed in 1963 and designed by Georgia Tech architectural student Hubert Puckett for what was at that site — Johnny Reb's Chick, Chuck and Shake.

The corporate colonel took over in 1974. The company considered tearing down the bird structure in 1993 after high winds damaged it, but people protested.

Nearly a quarter-century later, a freshened up chicken stands at 12 Cobb Parkway and remains the most important structure when it comes to giving directions in Marietta.

“We take a lot of pride in this restaurant, and can’t wait for the community of Marietta, and all those who stop along their travels, to see the Big Chicken in a whole new way,” Kulp said.