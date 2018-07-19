Pay n Go Peach Pass available at Walgreens, CVS

Drivers who prefer to use cash can now access metro Atlanta express lanes by purchasing a “Pay n Go” Peach Pass at local CVS and Walgreens stores in Georgia, according to the State Road and Tollway Authority.
Pay n Go Peach Pass customers don’t have to have a credit card to set up an account, nor do they need to submit vehicle and contact information like regular Peach Pass account holders. The passes are available where gift cards and prepaid cards are sold. They can be mounted and used immediately after they are purchased.
The Peach Pass is a transponder sticker that mounts to the windshield of a vehicle, allowing tolls to be collected electronically each time a driver uses the express lane.
Customers can keep their cash-based account and reload the card at the cash register whenever the balance gets low (in amounts ranging from $20 to $500). Or, they can convert it to a regular Peach Pass account to earn toll credits and receive other customer benefits.
There is a $2.50 convenience fee for the full starter kit, and a $1.50 convenience fee for reloading the card.
Unlike the regular Peach Pass, funds are not automatically added to an account when the balance is low. The State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) advises Pay n Go Peach Pass customers to monitor their account balances closely by calling 1-855-847-5071 and entering the number on their Peach Pass.
Peach Passes will also work with Florida’s SunPass and North Carolina’s Quick Pass toll collections systems.
Updated by staff writer Brian O’Shea
About the Georgia Peach Pass
For more information: Visit www.PeachPass.com or call the Peach Pass Customer Service Center at 1-855-PCH-PASS (724-7277).
Where are the toll lanes in metro Atlanta?
A Peach Pass or equivalent is required for toll lanes in Georgia, including I-85 Express Lanes northeast of I-285, the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes south of I-285 and the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes opening in summer 2018 on I-75 and I-575 northwest of I-285.
