Pay n Go Peach Pass available at Walgreens, CVS

Pay n Go Peach Pass customers don’t have to have a credit card to set up an account, nor do they need to submit vehicle and contact information like regular Peach Pass account holders. The passes are available where gift cards and prepaid cards are sold. They can be mounted and used immediately after they are purchased.

The Peach Pass is a transponder sticker that mounts to the windshield of a vehicle, allowing tolls to be collected electronically each time a driver uses the express lane.