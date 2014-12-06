Lee May, 73: Journalist was ‘a very gentle soul’

In 1992 May returned to the AJC as a food and gardening columnist before moving to Connecticut in 2001. May and his wife returned to Marietta in 2013.

“When he was writing about gardening, I always had the sense he was writing about his sense of human harmony in a world that often seems anything but a well-tended and loved garden,” said Bert Roughton, AJC managing editor. “He was teaching us.”

There are gardeners who take courses to become master gardeners. A friend said Lee wasn’t a master gardener but a master of gardening, said his wife. “He was a gardener, he was a writer, he was a good man,” she added.

A graduate of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, he won many awards including the National Conference of Christians and Jews’ Gold Medal Award and the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award Grand Prize.

“He was a real person and consistent,” said his wife. “He was just as good privately as he was publicly.”

Eddie Lee May, of Marietta, died Wednesday of cancer. He was 73. A memorial service will be held early in 2015, date to be announced.

“If he shook hands with you and said hello, from then on you were friends with Lee May,” said Reeves.

May was a senior contributing editor for Southern Living and an essayist for US Airways’ in-flight magazine, Attaché, and for many home and garden publications. He is the author of the books ‘In My Father’s Garden’ and ‘Gardening Life.’

“Lee was one of the most elegant and engaging journalists I have ever met,” said Roughton.

Reeves said, “He taught me the art of writing.”

He is survived by his wife Lyn May, three daughters, two stepdaughters, two sons-in-law and twelve grandchildren.