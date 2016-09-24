Kendrick Johnson attorney: Local investigators ‘not transparent’

Jackie Johnson, speaking at a Valdosta press conference in advance of a rally scheduled for Saturday commemorating the two-year anniversary of her son’s death, said she is still seeking “blind justice” for her son.

On Wednesday, the judge presiding over a civil suit filed by the Johnsons against the Lowndes sheriff’s office recused himself, citing relationships with local law enforcement.

“Given the fact that officials with whom the judges in the circuit deal with everyday are involved, it is not fair to the parties for any judge in this circuit to rule on contested matters of importance to the parties and the community,” Lowndes County Superior Court Judge Harry Altman said in court documents.

Crump, who previously represented the parents of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed Florida teen killed by neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman, said the Johnsons “don’t really trust local (law enforcement) or school officials.”

As for the ongoing federal investigation, “We’re cautiously optimistic,” Crump said.