ajc logo
X

June is LGBT Pride Month — when is Pride in Atlanta?

Caption
Pride month commemorates the Stonewall Inn riots.

National & World News
By Fiza Pirani
Updated 1 hour ago

June is celebrated as LGBT Pride Month, a monthlong celebration in honor of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community members and their influence on American culture.

According to the Library of Congress, June is chosen to represent the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York, during which the LGBT community held spontaneous demonstrations to protest anti-LGBT raids at the Stonewall Inn.

The riots catalyzed the formation of some of the first gay activist groups and “were a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.”

Atlanta’s first gay pride march was held Sunday afternoon of June 27, 1971. In an article about the history of pride march, the AJC reported the first march was held without a permit under close scrutiny by Atlanta police.

ExploreFrom June 2021: 50 years ago, Atlanta’s gay rights push took to street for first time

While many cities in the U.S. hold concerts, parades, parties and more celebrations in honor of LGBT Pride Month in June, others, like Atlanta, have their big events in October.

October is another significant month for the community. In 1994, a coalition of education-based organizations designated the month LGBT History Month. And Oct. 11 is known as National Coming Out Day.

Atlanta’s annual Pride Festival is held in October in Piedmont Park.

According to atlantapride.org, Piedmont Park is where activists in 1970 handed out educational literature on the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

In 1971, the Georgia Gay Liberation Front held its first gay pride march from Peachtree Street to Piedmont Park.

ExploreTimeline: Major moments in Atlanta LGBTQ history

More about Atlanta Pride at atlantapride.org.

» RELATED: Photos of Atlanta’s Gay Pride through the years

» RELATED: Do you know the history of the rainbow flag?

» RELATED: Here are 6 of Atlanta’s best gay-friendly neighborhoods

In Other News
1
Merkel: Europe 'on thin ice' amid delta virus variant rise
2
'We have a deal': Biden announces infrastructure agreement
3
Key events since George Floyd's arrest and death
4
Pelosi creates panel to 'seek the truth' on Capitol attack
5
A look at high-profile cases over killings by US police
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top