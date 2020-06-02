June is LGBT Pride Month — when is Pride in Atlanta?

June is celebrated as LGBT Pride Month, a monthlong celebration in honor of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community members and their influence on American culture.
According to the Library of Congress, June is chosen to represent the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York, during which the LGBT community held spontaneous demonstrations to protest anti-LGBT raids at the Stonewall Inn.
The riots catalyzed the formation of some of the first gay activist groups and “were a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.”
Atlanta’s first gay pride march was held Sunday afternoon of June 27, 1971. In an article about the history of pride march, the AJC reported the first march was held without a permit under close scrutiny by Atlanta police.
While many cities in the U.S. hold concerts, parades, parties and more celebrations in honor of LGBT Pride Month in June, others, like Atlanta, have their big events in October.
October is another significant month for the community. In 1994, a coalition of education-based organizations designated the month LGBT History Month. And Oct. 11 is known as National Coming Out Day.
Atlanta’s annual Pride Festival is held in October in Piedmont Park.
According to atlantapride.org, Piedmont Park is where activists in 1970 handed out educational literature on the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.
In 1971, the Georgia Gay Liberation Front held its first gay pride march from Peachtree Street to Piedmont Park.
More about Atlanta Pride at atlantapride.org.
