Gridlock Guy: Captain Herb Emory, the best traffic reporter ever

Every other traffic report on every other radio and TV station in the city will never be as good either. It’s a widely known fact that other stations and traffic reporters monitored Herb’s reports because, well, he was simply the best. He had the best information, he had the most knowledge, he had the most contacts, he had the most accurate and timely traffic reports. There is no disputing this. He was the king.

I was fortunate enough to work with Captain Herb for almost 17 years. When I first started at WSB in 1997, I didn’t know the area, I didn’t know how to report on traffic, heck, I had never even had a job at a radio station before. Herb literally and figuratively took me under his wing. He told me the proper way to pronounce Ponce de Leon Avenue, Albany and Monticello. He made me study maps to learn the roads. He made me get in my car and drive every interstate. He took me up in the chopper and taught me all of the idiosyncrasies of Atlanta traffic.