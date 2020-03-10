EPA to discuss lead cleanup with residents on Atlanta’s Westside

Based on the data gathered to date, the sampling area is being expanded by approximately three blocks north to North Avenue NW, west to Oliver Street NW, south to Magnolia Street NW and east to the old CSX rail line. Sampling activities are ongoing and will be used to evaluate the appropriate next steps to protect public health and the environment.

In 2018, an Emory University doctoral student shared data with the EPA showing elevated lead levels collected from soil samples in Atlanta’s Westside neighborhoods. Research by the EPA led to the discovery of industrial smelting waste, called “slag,” on two lots near Elm Street. EPA has initiated an investigation into the contamination. Currently, EPA has sampled just over 120 properties in the English Avenue neighborhood, with approximately half of the properties showing lead concentrations above EPA’s health-based risk values.