‘Breakdown’ S05 Ep. 10.5: The jury is out

The jury in the Tex McIver murder case signaled on Monday that it is deadlocked on the charges against McIver.
Judge Robert McBurney told the jurors what judges often tell jurors in this situation: go back to work, listen to your fellow jurors, come up with a verdict.
With all this uncertainty, the AJC’s “Breakdown” podcast continues with a brief episode that went live early Monday. The final episode of the season is ready — all that’s required is an outcome! — and will upload shortly after the trial concludes.
Monday’s Episode 10.5 samples the closing arguments in the case, including prosecutor Clint Rucker’s extraordinary rendition of a poem, adapted from the movie “Antwone Fisher,” to begin his closing.
