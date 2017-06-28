ajc logo
153 years later, Atlanta recalls bloody Battle of Kennesaw Mountain

A Civil War-era photo of Kennesaw Mountain, scene of a bloody battle in June 1864 and a Confederate victory against the invading Federals.
A Civil War-era photo of Kennesaw Mountain, scene of a bloody battle in June 1864 and a Confederate victory against the invading Federals.

By Anastaciah Ondieki
June 28, 2017

This year marks the 153rd anniversary of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. On this day, June 27th, 1864, about 4,000 soldiers lost their lives as Union and Confederate forces battled at Kennesaw Mountain, in what came to be one of the major clashes in the Civil War’s Atlanta campaign.

The Confederates led by Gen. Joseph E. Johnston faced a frontal attack by Gen. William T. Sherman who led the Union forces.

Civil War in Atlanta: War in  Our Backyards

The six-day Kennesaw campaign ended on July 2, 1864. Sherman lost about 3,000 men in the battle; about 1,000 Confederate soldiers died as well. The battle was one of the bloodiest single days in the Campaign for Atlanta, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia.

Jessica Peterson, 8, Nathanial Bintliff, 6, both of Marietta, walk along the steps of the imposing Illinois Monument, erected to the memory of the Illinois soldiers who died on the battlefield of Kennesaw Mountain, June 27, 1864. The Monument was erected 50 years after the battle.
Jessica Peterson, 8, Nathanial Bintliff, 6, both of Marietta, walk along the steps of the imposing Illinois Monument, erected to the memory of the Illinois soldiers who died on the battlefield of Kennesaw Mountain, June 27, 1864. The Monument was erected 50 years after the battle.

This past weekend, the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park held commemorative celebrations to mark the historical event. Visitors received free guided hikes and the park presented artillery and infantry demonstrations.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville is working to expand the boundaries of Kennnesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park to include more historic structures from the Civil War. The bill passed the U.S. House in May and is being considered by the Senate.

Watch a portion of the 150th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain:

