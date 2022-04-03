ajc logo
Local production of Broadway musical finishes run in Cobb soon

Five Guys Named Moe, a popular and award-winning stage play, is being performed at Marietta's New Theatre in the Square.

Five Guys Named Moe, a popular and award-winning stage play, is being performed at Marietta's New Theatre in the Square.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

Theater lovers in metro Atlanta have one more weekend to catch a Broadway musical being performed in Cobb County.

“Five Guys Named Moe,” an award-winning stage romp that serves as an ode to swing-era rhythm and blues, is entering the final leg of a four-week run at Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square.

Since March 18, the play has been featured at the 225-seat performance art theater located at 11 Whitlock Ave. NW, just south of the Marietta Square.

The run comes to an end Sunday, April 10. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Sunday afternoon matinees are at 3 p.m.

“Five Guys Named Moe” is a Tony Award-nominated musical that debuted on Broadway in 1992, one year after it claimed Laurence Olivier awards for best entertainment and best theater choreography.

The play’s central character is Nomax, a broke and dejected protagonist whose lovely girlfriend Lorraine has left him. As he listens to the radio early one morning, five characters named Moe appear and convince Nomax to pull his life together so he can tell Lorraine he loves her.

The musical is set to exuberant songs written by jazz saxophonist Louis Jordan, one of the pioneers of rock ’n’ roll in the 1950s.

For tickets, call 770-426-4800 or visit the Marietta theater’s website at theatreinthesquare.net.

Five Guys Named Moe's opening night at Marietta's New Theatre in the Square was March 18. The play finishes its run Sunday, April 10.

Credit: Diane Larche

Five Guys Named Moe's opening night at Marietta's New Theatre in the Square was March 18. The play finishes its run Sunday, April 10.

Credit: Diane Larche

Five Guys Named Moe's opening night at Marietta's New Theatre in the Square was March 18. The play finishes its run Sunday, April 10.

Credit: Diane Larche

Credit: Diane Larche

