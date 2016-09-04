Why they volunteered for their Democratic candidates

She has an hour before putting dinner on the stove. Her two girls are at soccer practice, so Rebecca Baggett is heading for the phone and a list of voters to call.

This is Baggett's first time volunteering for a political campaign, so phoning and convincing strangers to support Hillary Clinton is new to her. In her regular life, she is a program manager for the Emory Global Health Institute, which is not linked to the Clinton Global Initiative.