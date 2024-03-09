error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Live Updates | President Joe Biden speaks at rally in Atlanta
Joe Biden, Donald Trump campaign in Georgia

Biden tells Georgia crowd, “Freedom is on the ballot this November”
March 9, 2024 6:07 PM
Mayor Dickens will not speak during Biden rally
March 9, 2024 5:47 PM
Trump meets with Laken Riley’s parents before Georgia rally
March 9, 2024 5:33 PM
Top Georgia Democrats pump up crowd ahead of Biden speech
March 9, 2024 5:20 PM
President Joe Biden arrives at Pullman Yards
March 9, 2024 4:56 PM
Senator Jon Ossoff arrives at Pullman Yards for Biden rally
March 9, 2024 4:46 PM
Protesters gather outside Pullman Yards ahead of Biden rally
March 9, 2024 4:36 PM
Trump’s Georgia rally is notable for who attended — and who did not
March 9, 2024 4:30 PM
On her home turf, Marjorie Taylor Greene rallies MAGA crowd
March 9, 2024 3:50 PM
Polk County councilman voices support for Trump
March 9, 2024 3:47 PM
Dozens gather ahead of Atlanta rally
March 9, 2024 3:37 PM
David Perdue resurfaces at Trump rally after humiliating defeat
March 9, 2024 3:36 PM
Former Trump adviser makes campaign debut at Georgia rally
March 9, 2024 3:29 PM
David Shafer, defendant in Fulton election interference case, at Rome rally
March 9, 2024 3:14 PM
At Trump’s Georgia rally, a demand to ‘say her name’
March 9, 2024 2:32 PM
Mayor Andre Dickens, other officials greet the president at the airport
March 9, 2024 2:06 PM
Minority voter support, Nikema Williams weighs in
March 9, 2024 2:05 PM
Analysis: Once enemies, Kemp and Trump find common cause in 2024
March 9, 2024 2:03 PM
Saturday’s rallies for Trump, Biden cement Georgia’s key role in election
Biden tells Georgia crowd, "Freedom is on the ballot this November"

6:07 PM
Three years after he won Georgia by about 12,000 votes, President Joe Biden told an enthusiastic crowd at his Atlanta rally Saturday, “You’re the reason we’re going to win.”

Biden made Georgia the second stop on a multi-state campaign swing to kick off his general election campaign against former President Donald Trump. With Georgia crucial to another victory, he noted that Trump was also in the state today, but campaigning in north Georgia with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

”You can tell a lot about a person by who he keeps company with,” Biden said.

The president focused on themes sure to be part of his speech until November, including voting rights, abortion rights and safeguarding American democracy.

”Freedom is on the ballot this November,” he said.

President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Pullman Yards in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

He warned that returning Trump to the White House would reverse years of Democratic gains and allow Republicans to push more tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations, as well as restrictions against abortion and even in vitro fertilization.

”I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land,” Biden promised.

After rattling off a list of achievements, he said Georgia’s Democrats had helped him make a reality, like appointing Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, growing jobs, and bringing the inflation rate down from close to 10% to about 3%.

”We’ve already accomplished a lot. Now let’s talk about the future we can build together,” he said.