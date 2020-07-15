LIVE: Suspect in Apalachee High School shooting makes his first court appearance

» Watch the live video below from our news partner, Channel 2 Action News. If the live video doesn’t appear, tap or click HERE.
WINDER, GA. — The 14-year-old accused of fatally shooting two teachers and two students Wednesday at Apalachee High School is scheduled to make his first court appearance today.
MORE COVERAGE:
» Suspect in Apalachee High School shooting set for first court appearance
» Officer in 2023 threat case told alleged Georgia school shooter: ‘I gotta take you at your word’
» Editorial: Students and teachers don’t have to die
» Father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect arrested, GBI says
» School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
» Apalachee High School shooting: Things to know
» COMPLETE COVERAGE: Barrow County school shooting
Stay with AJC.com for updates.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC