Breaking: LIVE | President Biden addresses the nation on the results of the 2024 elections
News

LIVE: President Biden addresses the nation on the results of the 2024 elections

Updated 29 minutes ago

Watch the live video below:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden delivers a Rose Garden address on the results of the 2024 elections. This will be his first address to the nation since his party’s defeat on Tuesday.

MORE COVERAGE:

» The Latest: Biden to deliver remarks following Trump’s win, House control hangs in the balance

» Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president’s resounding loss

» Politically Georgia: Georgia Democrats seek ‘course correction’ after GOP’s decisive win

» History deferred: Atlanta HBCU students ‘puzzled’ by Harris loss

» Trump unwound environmental rules before. He’s vowed to again in a second term

» Global leaders congratulate Trump but his victory looks set to roil the world — again

Stay with AJC.com for updates.

ajc.com

White House

icon to expand image

White House

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss to Trump35m ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Biden suggests he'd like to smack 'macho guys' during final campaign stop
Placeholder Image

AP

AP VoteCast: Voter anxiety over the economy and a desire for change return Trump to the...
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Georgia’s presidential race up for grabs ahead of Election Day
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Home Depot co-founder set a deadline for giving his wealth away15m ago
A.M. ATL: The Varsity (sort of) sells out
LIVE: VP Kamala Harris delivers remarks after Trump clinches the U.S. presidency again
Featured
Placeholder Image

Evan Vucci/AP

Election 2024: Live recap of Election Day
Developers ask ‘What’ll Ya Have?’ The Varsity hungers for student housing
Bradley’s Buzz: Is UGA winning despite Carson Beck or because of him?