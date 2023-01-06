LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on the release of American detainees from Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) —The United States and Russia have completed their biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history, with Moscow releasing Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Michigan corporate security executive American Paul Whelan in a multinational deal that set some two dozen people free.
Credit: White House
